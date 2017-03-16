Story aus Entertainment

Cara Delevingne plant ihren ersten Roman & möchte auch deine Geschichte hören

Lia Haubner

Another pinch me moment!! Announcing my first novel Mirror, Mirror, coming out this October! SO EXCITED !!! Mirror, Mirror is a twisty coming-of-age story about sixteen year old friends Red, Leo, Naima and Rose who are all trying to figure out who they are and navigate the minefield of school and relationships. Until it all changes one day… (que scary music ?) I love these characters so much, I love what they stand for, what this story represents. The process of putting this novel together has been life changing and something I hold really close to my heart!! I cannot wait to share with everyone! You can pre-order Mirror, Mirror now by clicking on the link in my bio… lets start one big virtual book club!!! Cause I want us to talk about this time in life, self discovery, friendship, pain, triumph!! Being a teenager!! The experiences that shape YOU! #MirrorMirror

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) am

Cara Delevingne hat nie einen Hehl daraus gemacht, sich in der Modelwelt nicht wirklich zu Hause zu fühlen. „Ich habe mich selbst und meinen Körper gehasst!“, erklärte die Britin im Interview mit der Times zu ihren Zukunftsplänen, die sich vorwiegend auf der Kinoleinwand abspielen sollen.
Jetzt hat sie ihr nächstes, kreatives Projekt angekündigt: Dazed berichtet, dass ihr Debütroman in den Startlöchern steht.
Bei Instagram postete Delevingne dazu ein Foto von sich mit dem Manuskript von Mirror, Mirror – so der offizielle Titel der Geschichte. Im Buch wird eine „Coming-Of-Age-Story über die sechzehnjährigen Freunde Red, Leo, Naima und Rose, die im Minenfeld zwischen Schule und Beziehungen herausfinden möchten, wer sie wirklich sind.“
Das Buch soll allerdings nicht für sich stehen, sondern der Anfang eines Austausches mit ihren Fans: „Lasst uns einen digitalen Buchclub starten! Ich möchte, dass wir über diese Zeit in unserem Leben sprechen, über Selbstfindung, über Freundschaft, Schmerz und Erfolge! Darüber, wie es ist, ein Teenager zu sein! Über die Erfahrungen, die EUCH geprägt haben“, so Delevingne.
Mirror, Mirror erscheint am 5. Oktober 2017.
