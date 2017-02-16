Each individual brings the idea to life: a new generation, where strength of character is key. @rubellcollection @ernestoccervantes Dan Flavin: Untitled (Monument for V. Tatlin), 1964 © Stephen Flavin / ARS. Calvin Klein: Classic Cotton Briefs (Calvin Klein Underwear Est. 1981). Photographed at Rubell Family Collection, Miami.
In collaboration with and photographed at The Andy Warhol Museum, Pittsburgh, and Rubell Family Collection, Miami, with the kind permission of the artists and their representatives. @richardprince1234 @rubellcollection Richard Prince: Nuts, 2000 © Richard Prince. Acrylic on canvas (284.5 cm x 517 cm). Calvin Klein: Classic Denim Jeans (Calvin Klein Jeans Est. 1978). Photographed at Rubell Family Collection, Miami.
Calvin Klein: Established 1968. Calvin Klein Jeans: Established 1978. Calvin Klein Underwear: Established 1981. @rubellcollection @jacobihatch @lucdefont @tylerbluegolden Sterling Ruby: FLAG (4791), 2014 © Sterling Ruby. Bleached and dyed canvas and elastic (443.23 cm x 871.22 cm) Calvin Klein: Classic Cotton Briefs (Calvin Klein Underwear Est. 1981). Photographed at Rubell Family Collection, Miami.
Pop artifact together with art: whether it is an Andy Warhol silkscreen or some of the first designer denim jeans, each is celebrated as an American classic. @thewarholmuseum @kdhwillems @jonasgloeer Andy Warhol: Ambulance Disaster 1963-64 © The Andy Warhol Foundation / ARS. Calvin Klein: Classic Denim Jeans (Archival Originals, 1980) and Classic Denim Jeans (Archival Originals,1982). Photographed at The Andy Warhol Museum, Pittsburgh.
“It has to be good,” Andy Warhol once said of popular art–otherwise, “so many people wouldn’t like it.” @thewarholmuseum @jacobihatch Andy Warhol: Statue of Liberty, 1962 © The Andy Warhol Foundation / ARS. Calvin Klein: Classic Cotton Briefs (Calvin Klein Underwear Est. 1981). Photographed at The Andy Warhol Museum, Pittsburgh.
Here the clothes strike up a conversation with the art, much the way designers and artists in the Pop Art heyday would have. @thewarholmuseum @tylerbluegolden Andy Warhol: Skull, 1976 © The Andy Warhol Foundation / ARS. Calvin Klein: Classic Denim Jeans (Archival Originals, 1982) with Classic Cotton Tank (Calvin Klein Underwear Est. 1981). Photographed at The Andy Warhol Museum, Pittsburgh.