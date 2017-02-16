Story aus Fashion

Wie Raf Simons Calvin Klein neu belebt

Rea Mahrous, The Art Gorgeous
Dieser Artikel erschien zuerst bei The Art Gorgeous.
Calvin Klein läuft derzeit zu Bestleistungen auf.
In der vergangenen Woche ging die erste Kampagne unter der Regie von Raf Simons an die Öffentlichkeit. In dieser Woche präsentierte der neue Kreativdirektor seine erste Kollektion für Calvin Klein auf dem Runway der New York Fashion Week.
Für die fotografische Umsetzung der Kampagne zeichnet Willy Vanderperre verantwortlich. Und auch die Bilder folgen Raf Simons' bekanntem Stil, der minimalistische Mode mit Ikonen der Kunst verbindet – wer erinnert sich nicht gerne an die Projekte mit Sterling Ruby?
Für Simons' erste Klein-Kampagne zeigen sich die Models primär in Jeans und Unterwäsche, in einem reduzierten Setting vor den Werken großer amerikanischer Künstler wie Dan Flavin, Richard Prince und, natürlich, Sterling Ruby.
Werbung

Calvin Klein Fall 2017 Men’s + Women’s RTW. Watch the show at calvinklein.com. #CALVINKLEINFW17

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Calvin Klein (@calvinklein) am

Introducing the Calvin Klein Campaign: American Classics

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Calvin Klein (@calvinklein) am

Werbung

More from Designers

R29 Originals