Mit nur einem Tweet entlarvt Kim Kardashian die Absurdität des #MuslimBan

Anna Hackbarth
Am Freitag hatte US-Präsident Donald Trump verfügt, dass Staatsbürger aus den sechs mehrheitlich muslimischen Ländern Irak, Iran, Sudan, Libyen, Somalia und Jemen zunächst drei Monate lang nicht in die USA einreisen dürfen. Die Einreise syrischer Staatsbürger hatte er zudem auf unbestimmte Zeit ausgesetzt. Trump erklärte die Maßnahme als Erfordernis, um „radikale islamistische Terroristen aus den USA fernzuhalten”. „Wir wollen diese Menschen nicht hier haben”, erklärte er gegenüber Reportern des CNN. „Wir wollen sicherstellen, dass wir uns nicht genau das ins Land holen, wogegen unsere Soldaten auf der anderen Seite der Welt kämpfen. Wir wollen nur diejenigen in unserem Land haben, die unser Land auch unterstützen und die Menschen hier lieben.”
Man will sich die Gefahr nicht ins eigene Land holen. Diese scheint allerdings auf ganz anderer Seite zu lauern und ist mit einem Einreisestop wohl nicht zu bekämpfen. Ein Tweet von Kim Kardashian lässt jedenfalls aufhorchen. Wie viele Prominente hatte Kim am Wochenende auf das umstrittene Trump-Dekret reagiert und twitterte folgende aufschlussreiche Statistik zu den häufigsten Todesursachen in den USA:
Laut dieser werden jährlich zwei Amerikaner durch islamistische Dschihadisten getötet, wohingegen mehr als 11.000 US-Bürger von anderen Amerikanern erschossen werden. Trump ist als Unterstützer der Waffenlobby bekannt und hat die Gefahr damit offenbar längst und ganz ohne Einwirkung von außen zu einem festen Bestandteil Amerikas gemacht. Neben Kim Kardashian hatten am Wochenende übrigens auch viele weitere bekannte Gesichter mit den Betroffenen des Einreisestops solidarisiert.
Ellen DeGeneres, die noch nie einem Hehl daraus gemacht hat, kein sonderlich großer Fans Trumps zu sein, äußerte sich auf Twitter.
Kardashian und DeGeneres schlossen sich Bestseller-Autorin J.K. Rowling, die Schauspielerinnen Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jessica Chastain, Sophia Bush und Alyssa Milano sowie Sängerin Lily Allen auf Twitter an.
Und auch im Rahmen der SAG-Awards, die am Wochenende vergeben wurde, nutzen viele bekannte Persönlichkeiten die Gelegenheit, sich mit einem Statement an die Öffentlichkeit zu richten. So eröffnete Ashton Kutcher die Veranstaltung mit den Worten: „An jeden, der gerade an einem Flughafen in meinem Amerika festsitzt. Ihr seid der Stoff, aus dem Amerika gemacht ist. Wir lieben euch und heißen euch willkommen.”
John Legend schloss sich dem an und erklärte während seiner Laudation für den Film La La Land: „Wir sind die Stimme. Wir sind das Gesicht Amerikas. Unser Amerika ist groß und offen für Träumer jeder Herkunft, aller Länder und aller Religionen. Unsere Vision von Amerika ist genau gegensätzlich zu der von Präsident Trump. Heute Abend sollten wir uns gegen seine Vision aussprechen und klarstellen, dass Amerika besser sein muss als das. Lasst uns gemeinsam dafür aufstehen, was richtig ist.” Auch Schauspielerin Kerry Washingtons Ansprache setze ein deutliches Statement. „Viele sagen, dass Schauspieler nicht über Politik sprechen sollten. Die Wahrheit aber ist, dass Schauspieler Aktivisten sind. Wir stehen für den Wert und die Menschlichkeit eines jeden.”
Später twitterte sie außerdem:
