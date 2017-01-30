Mit nur einem Tweet entlarvt Kim Kardashian die Absurdität des #MuslimBan

For me, America is great because of all the people who came here. Not in spite of them. #NoBan— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 29. Januar 2017
P.S. My grandparents were immigrants. The woman making us pizza right now is Muslim. And I'm grateful for all of them. #NoBan— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 29. Januar 2017
Americans telling me how ashamed they are: you've got a lot of company across the Atlantic today. #Chamberlainhttps://t.co/Z5buaq5CZi— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) 28. Januar 2017
"Trumps immigration ban is illegal" https://t.co/AuA4xRz0pC— Maggie Gyllenhaal (@mgyllenhaal) 28. Januar 2017
WW2- USA Turned Away Thousands of Jewish Refugees Fearing That They Were Nazi Spies.— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) 27. Januar 2017
TODAY- Trump signs order banning Syrian refugees. https://t.co/NdlErBBWLd
THESE are the HUMAN BEINGS Trump banned today. REFUGEES fleeing ISIS. Children. Their families. Shame on him. May God help us. https://t.co/6fHeqEAaMj— Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) 28. Januar 2017
My best friend, Alaa Mohammad Khaled, is Muslim. His parents were Palestinian refugees. His brother is DJ Khaled. #RefugeesWelcome pic.twitter.com/qXOapgvvF7— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) 28. Januar 2017
FYI, @realDonaldTrump this is the quote on our Statue Of Liberty. #themoreyouknow pic.twitter.com/UX4dQLE7di— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) 28. Januar 2017
Sick to my stomach today about the #MuslimBan— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) 28. Januar 2017
Don't understand why? Go to @Stl_Manifest & learn the awful history of US rejecting refugees