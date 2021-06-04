Ce faux biopic sur Céline – Aline – Dion fait exploser Twitter

Natalie Morin, Myriam Chouder
Photo : Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images.
Aussi sûrement que l'eau ça mouille, Céline Dion est l'une des célébrités les plus insolites et les plus adulées de l'humanité. Et maintenant qu'Internet a découvert l'existence d'un biopic non-officiel sur Céline Dion qui, pour une raison obscure, reprend ses chansons mais se réfère à elle sous le nom d'"Aline Dieu", il est compréhensible que beaucoup de monde ait du mal à suivre.
Aline, le film en question, est réalisé, écrit et interprété par Valérie Lemercier et se décrit comme "une fiction librement inspirée de la vie de Céline Dion". Le film - qui aurait dû célébrer sa sortie en salle depuis sept mois déjà et dont la bande-annonce avait largement fait parler d'elle à sa sortie - a récemment attiré l'attention lorsqu'il a été annoncé qu'il serait présenté hors compétition au Festival de Cannes cette année. Et les producteurs du film sont en négociation pour le sortir aux États-Unis.
Publicité
Tout cela semble bien excitant, et en regardant la bande-annonce, beaucoup ont l'impression qu'Aline, tout comme notre Céline, est délicieusement déjantée. L'histoire suit l'ascension de Céline - pardon, d'Aline - vers la gloire, et sa consécration comme l'une des plus grandes chanteuses du monde. Aline se focalise également sur l'histoire d'amour naissante de la chanteuse avec son manager bien plus âgé. (Céline Dion a épousé son manager René Angélil, qui avait 26 ans de plus qu'elle en 1994, et ils sont restés ensemble pendant 22 ans, jusqu'à sa mort en 2016). Mais ce qui est vraiment incroyable, c'est d'avoir obtenu une licence pour la musique de Céline Dion, sans utiliser son vrai nom. Oh, et notre Valérie Lemercier nationale, qui a 60 ans, interprète Céline Dion - oups, Aline Dieu - adolescente. Certains fans ont critiqué le faux accent québécois de Valérie Lemercier alors que d'autres l'ont applaudi.
La vraie question est donc la suivante : après la sortie du film, Internet va-t-il continuer de vivre au rythme entêtant des battements de son cœur
Refinery29 a contacté Dion pour un commentaire.

More from Movies