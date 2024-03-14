ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Most Wanted
Zara’s New Spring Studio Collection Features This Season’s Biggest Trends

Victoria Montalti
Last Updated March 14, 2024, 2:20 PM
Photo: Courtesy of Zara.
If Mad Men was being filmed today, its costume designer could have easily pulled from Zara’s newest Studio Collection, the Spanish retailer’s premium line that drops twice a year. Full of classic silhouettes and cinematic fabrics, the collection, entitled Rêveries which translates to being lost in a daydream features sheer cardigans, sequined pencil skirts, and vibrant kitten heels, which also happen to be on-trend for Spring 2024

To go along with the drop, the campaign, photographed by Steven Meisel, shows models dressed to the nines while splayed across mid-century living rooms and bedrooms, seemingly lost in thought. Sensual and put-together, the collection’s separates combine to form elevated everyday looks

Scroll on to see (and shop) Zara’s newest dresses, separates, intimates, and accessories to wear throughout the spring. And note that while many styles have already sold out, they'll be restocking soon, so keep your eyes open.
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Zara SS24 Studio Collection Dresses

Shop This
Zara
Mixed Sequin Dress
$199.00
Zara
Zara
Metallic Heeled Mules
$139.00
Zara
Zara’s SS24 Studio Collection has a good selection of midi dresses, and they all pack a punch. Pick between modern floral flocks, sequined camis, and organza cocktail dresses that look like you just rolled out of bed after a fabulous night out. From muted pastels to vibrant jewel tones, the rich palette is refreshing and perfect for the warm-weather season.
Zara
Mixed Organza Dress
$169.00
Zara
Zara
Mixed Organza Dress
$169.00
Zara
Zara
Printed Ruched Dress
$229.00
Zara
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Zara SS24 Studio Collection Separates

Shop This
Zara
Knit Top
$69.90
Zara
Zara
Knit Midi Skirt
$69.90
Zara
The bulk of this collection consists of spring-appropriate sweaters, pencil skirts, and outerwear. The bold sheer sweaters and cardigans, as well as the chic sleeveless tops, can easily transition from day-to-night looks. Likewise, the midi skirts (many of which are currently out of stock) can be worn to brunch, the office, or cocktail parties. Then pull everything together with one of the outerwear options, from an elevated bomber jacket to a satin trench coat.
Zara
Shiny Knit Cardigan
$59.90
Zara
Zara
Wool Blend Openwork Knit Sweater
$69.90
Zara
Zara
Shiny Knit Sweater
$59.90
Zara
Zara
Jacquard Box Pleat Skirt
$129.00
Zara
Zara
Topstitched Linen Blend Coat
$229.00
Zara
Zara
Satin-effect Organza Pants
$139.00
Zara
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Zara SS24 Studio Collection Intimates

Shop This
Zara
Satin-effect Triangle Bralette
$29.90
Zara
Zara
Satin-effect Panties
$22.90
Zara
Zara
Floral Print Dress
$169.00
Zara
The surprising (but much-appreciated) addition to the Studio Collection is the satin and mesh intimates. Pair the bralettes with matching underwear or mix and match colorways with the fluttery shorts for a stay-at-home look. Or take the Zara models’ leads and wear the colorful bralettes under the collection’s sheer apparel for skin-baring night-out looks.
shop 4 products
Zara
Satin-effect Shorts
$27.90
Zara
Zara
Silk Underwire Bra
$49.90
Zara
Zara
Silk Panties
$35.90
Zara
Zara
Satin-effect Panties
$22.90
Zara
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Zara SS24 Studio Collection Accessories

Shop This
Zara
Flower Earrings
$29.90
Zara
Zara
Flower Bracelet
$35.90
Zara
When it comes to accessories, the ultra-pointed and architectural kitten heels are the real stars of the show. From the lapel-like flaps to the sculptural heels and candy-colored options, they’ll bring a surprising pop to any outfit. Meanwhile, the sleek leather top-handle bags and elevated floral jewelry will tie your whole look together.
shop 4 products
Zara
Metallic Heeled Mules
$139.00
Zara
Zara
Leather Shoulder Bag
$139.00
Zara
Zara
Metal Heel Leather Sandals
$109.00
Zara
Zara
Leather City Bag
$139.00
Zara
Shop full Zara SS24 Studio Collection

