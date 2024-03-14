The bulk of this collection consists of spring-appropriate sweaters, pencil skirts, and outerwear. The bold sheer sweaters and cardigans, as well as the chic sleeveless tops, can easily transition from day-to-night looks. Likewise, the midi skirts (many of which are currently out of stock) can be worn to brunch, the office, or cocktail parties. Then pull everything together with one of the outerwear options, from an elevated bomber jacket to a satin trench coat.