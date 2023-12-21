Your 2024 Horoscope Is Here & It’s Going To Be Transformative

Welcome to 2024! A year in which anything is possible — as long as we allow our minds and hearts to remain open to our aspirations and passions.
These are the key astrological dates of 2024:
The eclipses of 2024 will push us to put ourselves first. The lunar eclipse occurs on March 25 in Libra, the solar eclipse occurs on April 8 in Aries, a further lunar eclipse occurs on September 17 in Pisces, and the last solar eclipse of the year occurs on October 2 in Libra.
Mercury retrograde occurs three times in 2024: April 1 to 25 in Aries, making us check our egos; August 5 to 28 in Virgo and Leo (Mercury retrograde glides back into Leo on August 14), urging us to embrace our creativity; and November 25 to December 15 in Sagittarius, allowing us to reconnect with former philosophies or places we’ve visited.
Venus and Mars unite in Aquarius on January 22, allowing us to join forces with our special someone. The sun’s annual conjunction with Venus (aka the Venus Star Point) is on June 4 in Gemini. This is an energetically heightened time for love.
Mars retrograde in Leo occurs from December 6 to February 23, 2025. This transit can be positive if we act from an altruistic standpoint and don’t behave in a competitive, pushy, or aggressive manner.
Jupiter enters Gemini on May 25, making us focus on the minute details and travel locally.
Wild card Uranus and abundant Jupiter align in Taurus to shake up our foundations on April 20. Austere Saturn and dreamy Neptune continues to track in Pisces throughout the year.
Pluto re-enters Aquarius on January 20, taking us back to the events of March 2023. Think about how we’ve grown and matured since then and how much more work we must do. Pluto backtracks into Capricorn one last time from September 1 to November 19 before moving forward in Aquarius. This is our chance to revisit the second half of 2023 and right some wrongs in our lives to transform and learn from our past mistakes.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Friends come and go in 2024, but the real ones stay with you throughout the course of the year. Think of this as a time in which you are redefining your needs and wants in relationships. The lunar eclipse on March 25 in Libra, along with the solar eclipses on April 8 in Aries and October 2 in Libra are removing the blinders from your eyes and allowing you to see people for who they truly are. This awakening will create conflicting emotions since you want to fight to keep these partnerships intact. The good news is that Pluto in Aquarius is bringing in people who are more in alignment with your current beliefs and will treat you with respect.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
In 2024 you should find the financial relief you’ve been waiting for. The planetary connection between Venus and Mars in Aquarius on February 22, as well as the conjunction between Jupiter and Uranus on April 20 on your sign, offer a chance to elevate your professional status by asking for a raise. However, it may not come to fruition until May 23, when Venus and Jupiter link up with your Sun sign. Two days later, expansive Jupiter’s entrance into Gemini fattens up your bank account. You’ll feel a rush of confidence and luck coming your way during the Venus Star Point in Gemini on June 4. You might receive a bonus around that time, so be on your best behavior at work.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
The last 12 months were a time of manifesting and trying out different ventures, but 2024 offers you the chance to use your inherent wisdom and capacity for work to get the success you deserve. Lucky Jupiter coming to your Sun on May 25 will mark the beginning of a new cycle and journey. You won’t be told no, and won’t have any obstacles standing in your way. For the first time in a while, you’ll feel limitless and able to win in all that you do. When the Venus Star Point links up with your Sun sign on June 4, you’ll be able to use your words to accomplish anything you want and to persuade others to agree with you.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
The solar eclipse on April 8 in Aries brings news of a promotion, which will be exciting and is well deserved. The caveat is that the lunar eclipses on March 25 and the solar eclipse on October 2 are making you focus on family matters and home life, taking away from your career. Finding a balance between these two entities will be challenging, especially since Pluto’s re-entrance into Aquarius on January 20 (taking you back to March 23 2023) is urging you to focus on maintaining your own personal power, Luckily, the lunar eclipse on September 17 helps you solve and come to an understanding of how to dedicate time to both realms of your existence without falling off-center.
Leo Sun & Rising:
The year ahead offers you a chance to rediscover yourself. With Pluto in Aquarius strengthening the house of partnerships from January 20 onward, you’ll be transforming relationships. Only the strongest will survive. The connection between Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus on April 20 will shake up your chart by pushing you to work and think outside the scope of what you’re used to, this could take the form of an offer from another company. Think of this as an opportunity to ignite your innate creativity. Mercury’s moonwalk on your Sun from August 14 to 28, followed by Mars’ backward journey in your sign on December 6 into 2025, urges you to get back to basics and let go of anything that doesn’t make you happy.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
An on-again-off-again situationship has the potential to become more in the spring when Jupiter enters Gemini on May 25. It may even spark a public declaration or change in relationship status on June 4 during the Venus Star Point. For committed Virgos, it’ll be a time of connecting with your partner on a soulful level. The square between Jupiter and Saturn in Pisces on August 19 and December 24 aims to tear down walls that have been built between you and your partner — even if Mercury’s backspin on your sign, which begins on August 5, creates conflicts. Fortunately, the lunar eclipse in Pisces on September 17 gives you the chance to make things right.
Libra Sun & Rising:
2024 is a complicated year. Your sun sign is aspecting the South Node of Destiny throughout the whole year, so you might feel as though you aren’t being valued and seen. This sentiment rings true when Venus links up with the North Node in Aries on April 17 and connects with the South Node in Libra on September 3 — especially with the eclipses on March 25, April 8, and October 2 bring emotional highs and lows your way. The juxtaposing pull will make you spend more time wondering what other people are thinking, rather than taking time to focus on yourself. The Venus Star point on June 4 helps you snap out of your funk and embrace the jovialities of life.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Your love life will be a bit calmer than last year, but it’ll still bring an exciting mix of energy your way. Pluto’s re-emergence into Aquarius on January 20 urges you to enhance the need for emotional security and do away with power struggles in your personal life. Doing so will prove to be helpful when Jupiter and Uranus connect in your seventh house of partnerships on April 20, as the frenetic vibe will be highly erratic and make you feel as though your romantic partnerships are seesawing back and forth between different extremes. September 17’s lunar eclipse tempers these emotions, but they will escalate once more when Mars turns retrograde in Leo on December 6 — so tread lightly.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
You’re in the mood to roll the dice and take risks in 2024 — particularly during April 8’s epic solar eclipse in Aries. You might even decide to gamble in matters of the heart when your planetary ruler, Jupiter, enters airy Gemini on May 25. The Venus Star Point on June 4 in Gemini allows you to walk the walk and just not talk the talk when it comes to love. You might even want to upgrade the relationship during September 17’s lunar eclipse in Pisces — even though Mercury’s planetary backspin on your sun, which lasts from November 25 to December 15, leaves you feeling in limbo and unsure of the steps to take to level up your relationship.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
The good news is that all the work you’ve done on yourself since Pluto first moved into Capricorn in 2008 is paying off. The not-so-great news is that there is still more work to be done — but you won’t be cosmically tasked with this challenge until Pluto moves back into your sign from September 1 to November 19. There is a lot, still, to transform, evolve, and amend in those 80 days. March 25’s lunar eclipse in Libra, combined with the solar eclipses on April 8 in Aries and October 2 in Libra, offer you the fantastic opportunity to put work aside to reconnect with your family in an effort to transcend and remedy the past.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
The year starts off with Pluto affixing itself to your sun sign on January 20. This is a pivotal year for personal development, but it won’t come easy because you’ll experience some growing pains and learn a few hard truths along the way. Your traditional planetary ruler, Saturn, who’s transiting the sign Pisces, is holding you back from becoming an evolved version of yourself. When your modern planetary ruler, Uranus, who’s in Taurus, connects with Jupiter on April 20 and Mars on July 15, you’ll be able to make the necessary modifications needed in order to reconstruct your foundations. Life will be rocky at times, but you can flow with it if you don't resist change.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Your dreams have the power to become a part of reality — but only if you stop putting pressure on yourself to make your visions happen overnight. Like anything else, your desires and passions will require time to take flight. Patience might be hard to attain when Jupiter enters Gemini on May 25 — you might even feel as though the world is working against you when Jupiter and Saturn, who’s aligned with your Sun sign, square off on August 19 and December 24. The lunar eclipse on September 17 softens this vibe, by giving you a chance to start fresh with your ideas and give them a second shot at becoming an integral and vital part of your existence.