Break out the sourdough starter and slip into that matching sweatsuit, because we've officially entered full-on work-from-home mode for who knows how long. If you're like us here at Refinery29, you're about one or two weeks into the unfamiliar territory of sofa-turned-desk life and slowly getting used to the strange intimacy of virtual invitations into your boss's living room. Without those daily pow-wows by the Bevi seltzer cooler and IRL face time with anyone that isn't a partner or roommate, you're probably asking yourself: why even bother with clothing right now? You might've very well forgotten what business attire even means at this point. But being indefinitely confined does weird things to the brain, and it's important to maintain some semblance of a routine — so yes, you should start by changing out of those pajamas and brushing your teeth before reading on. We'll wait.
While we can't map out how the next few weeks or months will unfold, what we can do is deliver outfit inspiration courtesy of the R29 team with tips for getting dressed when you've got absolutely nowhere to go.
As unnecessary as outfit planning might seem at the moment, it's an opportunity to assert the slightest bit of control during otherwise overwhelmingly uncertain times. Our advice? Take that opportunity, and have a little fun with it too. Embrace bright colors during this temporary period of darkness. Challenge yourself to come up with an ensemble worthy of a feature on the increasingly popular Working From Home Fits Instagram account. We're not saying to change into your best blazer next time there's a Zoom call on your calendar (although we'd like to imagine that's what Diane Keaton, queen of the power suit, would do), but a statement earring or cute headband might be just what you need... especially if you haven't washed your hair in a while (guilty as charged).
So, put down the peanut butter jar(just for a sec!), take a trip over to your closet, and reacquaint yourself with the treasures it holds. But first, check out what us R29ers are wearing to work from home along with a few affordable things to consider if you're in the market. Keep calm and digital window shop on, because this is the best excuse you're gonna get to indulge in some much-needed retail therapy.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
