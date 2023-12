My typical eyebrow tinting process has historically gone as follows: I mix some dye and developer in a tiny mixing cup, apply it to my eyebrows, and wipe it off 15 minutes later, inevitably staining my hands, face, and whatever soft surface I've foolishly attempted this process on along the way. The main problem I've had in doing things this way is the inconsistency of the results, even when using the same products for the same amount of time. One week, I'll come out with Groucho-Marx-style brows; the next, I'll have accidentally dyed my skin; the third, I'll have to repeat the process multiple times to achieve the color I'm hoping for. Why does this keep happening? I don't know. But I was eager to see if Wonderskin's Brow Stain & Go Masque could change the fate of my anemic eye curtains for good. And, as a devotee of Wonderskin's Wonder Blading Lip Stain Masque , which has managed to do what lipsticks have not ( stay on my lips for hours without getting on my teeth, nails, hair, clothing, and pets), I was certainly hopeful.