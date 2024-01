8 Women On What Their Messiest “Situationship” Taught Them

And whether it lasts two weeks or five years, anyone who has ever dabbled in a situationship knows that some end well, while others, frankly, don’t. The end of a months-long situationship can split your world open with more viciousness than a long-term relationship breakdown . But a certain amount of lucidity can come after a breakup, whether it’s self-love, learning to develop your sense of boundaries , or even teaching you what you want or don’t want next. Refinery29 talks to eight women — who preferred we didn’t share their last names — on what their messiest situationship taught them, in life, and in love.