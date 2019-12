We'll take the good with the bad — that would be party season, plus windchill — to maximize the final stretch of the 2019 calendar with bells on, and a festive manicure to match. From a metallic take on tonal ombré to the glossy black French manicure, click through to see the pro's guide to the trendiest nail-art designs for winter 2020 . Find your favorite and let your on-point nails carry you through the remainder of gifting season, not to mention any blustery cold fronts, in style.