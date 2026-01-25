Your Horoscope This Week: January 25 To 31

Aries, welcome to your main character era, officially unlocked. This week marks the start of one of the most important transits of your lifetime as Neptune enters your sign on January 26th, where it’ll remain for the next thirteen years. This is huge. Neptune in Aries is about turning dreams into action, and for you, it feels like the universe handing you the creative director chair of your own life. Your intuition sharpens, your vision expands, and suddenly the future feels less abstract and more achievable. You’re being asked to dream boldly and act bravely, but the challenge is staying grounded while you do it.