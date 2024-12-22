Your Horoscope This Week: December 22 To 28

Welcome to the final full week of 2024, cosmic beings. As the week begins, the last quarter moon in Libra invites us to reflect on our relationships. This lunar phase encourages all zodiac signs to evaluate the successes and challenges of our partnerships — romantic, platonic and professional. Libra energy emphasizes balance and harmony but this moon might also shine a light on imbalances that need to be addressed. If you’ve been suppressing your feelings or avoiding tough conversations, this is a powerful time to face them with compassion and grace.
Midweek, we’ll feel the Jupiter-Saturn square on December 24, an astrological alignment that brings up themes of tension between expansion and responsibility. Jupiter, the planet of abundance, currently retrograde in Gemini, clashes with Saturn, the planet of discipline, in Pisces, creating a push-and-pull dynamic between dreaming big and staying grounded. This energy may manifest as internal or external conflicts in areas like work, relationships or long-term goals. While this square can feel challenging, it’s also an opportunity to get real about what’s worth your time and energy and what needs to be released.
The week wraps up with a focus on self-compassion as we approach the Capricorn new moon on December 30. This lunation encourages all signs to reflect on the year’s lessons while setting practical intentions for 2025. Capricorn’s grounding energy is perfect for creating a solid plan for growth and stability but remember: The dark-of-the-moon period can also bring up shadows that need addressing before moving forward. Be gentle with yourself and others as we close out a transformative year.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, how are you feeling as the last quarter moon in Libra activates your partnership sector? Have you been fair and balanced in your connections, or has your fiery nature led to more one-sided dynamics? Use this moon’s energy to get real about what you need from your relationships and what you’re willing to give. Honest conversations could lead to breakthroughs this week, especially if you’ve been feeling out of sync with someone special.
The Jupiter-Saturn square on the 24th activates your sector of communication (Jupiter in Gemini) and spirituality (Saturn in Pisces). You may feel pulled between wanting to speak your truth boldly and needing to retreat into your inner world for introspection. Striking a balance is key — don’t overthink it, but don’t blurt out your thoughts without considering their impact. Journaling or a candid conversation with a trusted friend could help you process your emotions.
As the week ends, the dark-of-the-moon period shifts your focus to your career and public image. What legacy are you building, Aries? This is the perfect time to be clear about the limiting beliefs you have regarding pursuing your 2025 goals. Just remember: Rome wasn’t built in a day, so be kind to yourself as you work on overcoming those blockages. Take it one breath at a time.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, the week starts off with the last quarter moon in Libra in your sector of health and wellness, asking you to assess whether your routines are serving your overall wellbeing. Have you been prioritizing self-care or are you stuck in a cycle of overwork and neglect? Use this moon’s energy to recalibrate your habits, even if it means saying no to holiday obligations. Your body and mind will thank you.
The Jupiter-Saturn square on the 24th stirs up tension between your financial sector (Jupiter in Gemini) and community sector (Saturn in Pisces). You may feel torn between focusing on your personal financial goals and investing in shared projects or friendships. This transit reminds you to prioritize your values and ensure that your generosity doesn’t deplete your own resources. Seek balance by setting clear boundaries while staying open to collaboration.
This weekend’s dark-of-the-moon period will bring up dreams that you had previously placed on the back burner. What steps can you take to expand your horizons in the coming year? Whether it’s planning a trip or diving into a course of study, the upcoming Capricorn new moon offers the ideal energy to plant seeds for growth and transformation.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, this week's last quarter moon in Libra activates your sector of creativity and true love. Have you been making time for the people and activities that light you up, or have distractions taken over? This moon encourages you to reconnect with your passions and infuse more joy into your relationships. A heartfelt gesture or spontaneous date could reignite the spark in your love life.
The Jupiter-Saturn square on the 24th brings tension to your sector of self (Jupiter in your sign) and career (Saturn in Pisces). You might feel like you’re being pulled in two directions — one part of you craves personal growth and freedom while the other feels weighed down by professional obligations. This transit asks you to find harmony by setting boundaries at work and carving out time for your own aspirations.
This weekend, the dark-of-the-moon period shifts your focus to your finances and intimate relationships. If you’ve been avoiding conversations about money or shared resources, now’s the time to address them with clarity and confidence. Use the energy of the upcoming Capricorn new moon to create a plan that supports both your independence and your connections.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, this week begins with the last quarter moon in Libra activating your sector of home and family, making it an emotional time for reflecting on your roots. Are you carrying the weight of unresolved family dynamics, or are you building a home environment that feels harmonious and nurturing? This lunar phase encourages you to find balance between honoring your loved ones’ needs and establishing boundaries that protect your peace.
The Jupiter-Saturn square on the 24th creates a tug-of-war between your sector of expansion (Saturn in Pisces) and your spirituality sector (Jupiter in Gemini). You might feel torn between staying in your comfort zone and taking a leap of faith toward personal growth. This transit reminds you that healing often requires stepping outside your usual routines. Trust your instincts to guide you toward what feels most nourishing.
This weekend’s dark-of-the-moon period lights up your partnership sector, making it the ideal time to reflect on your closest connections. What kind of support do you want to give and receive in 2025? Whether you’re single, dating or in a long-term relationship, this lunation asks you to face any lingering fears or insecurities you may be feeling when it comes to romantic intimacy.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, the last quarter moon in Libra highlights your sector of communication, urging you to speak your truth without stepping on others’ toes. Have you been holding back out of fear of conflict, or are you being too blunt in your interactions? This moon’s energy helps you find the sweet spot between honesty and diplomacy. It’s a good week to reconnect with people you’ve lost touch with.
The Jupiter-Saturn square on the 24th sparks tension between your sector of friendship and community (Jupiter in Gemini) and your sector of intimacy and shared resources (Saturn in Pisces). You may feel torn between prioritizing group projects and focusing on your deeper one-on-one connections. This transit encourages you to evaluate your boundaries and ensure you’re not spreading yourself too thin.
The dark-of-the-moon period at the end of this week shifts your attention to health and wellness. What small but meaningful changes can you make to improve your physical and mental wellbeing, especially if you’ve been neglecting this aspect of your life during Mars retrograde? This is the ideal time to set goals for sustainable routines that help you shine inside and out.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, at the start of the week, the last quarter moon in Libra illuminates your sector of money and self-worth, making it an ideal time to reassess your finances. Are you spending in alignment with your values, or are you letting scarcity mindsets hold you back? This lunar phase encourages you to focus on your abundance and remind yourself of what you deserve.
The Jupiter-Saturn square on the 24th creates friction between your career ambitions (Jupiter in Gemini) and your partnerships (Saturn in Pisces). You might feel torn between pushing forward professionally and nurturing your closest relationships. This transit asks you to redefine what balance looks like and have honest conversations with your collaborators or significant others.
The dark-of-the-moon period activates your sector of creativity and true love this weekend. If you’ve been feeling stuck romantically or artistically, this transit inspires you to get to the root of perfectionist behaviors that may be limiting your expansion.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, this week's last quarter moon in your sign is here to remind you of your power and independence. Are you letting your people-pleasing tendencies take over, or are you asserting yourself in ways that feel authentic? This moon helps you reflect on how far you’ve come in owning your identity while releasing the need to seek validation from others.
The Jupiter-Saturn square on the 24th impacts your sector of expansion (Jupiter in Gemini) and wellness (Saturn in Pisces). You might feel pulled between exploring new horizons and staying grounded in practical routines. This transit encourages you to embrace both possibilities by setting realistic goals that inspire you to grow without overwhelming yourself.
The week ends with the dark-of-the-moon period activating your sector of home and family, asking you to create a sanctuary for yourself and your loved ones. Whether it’s rearranging your space, having meaningful conversations with relatives or planning for a future move, spend this weekend brainstorming a strong foundation for 2025. Once the Capricorn new moon strikes on the 30th, you can set specific intentions to bring those plans to life.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, as the week begins the last quarter moon in Libra shines a light on your sector of healing and closure. Are you ready to let go of the emotional baggage that’s been holding you back? This lunar phase encourages you to lean into your shadows and release what no longer serves you. Journaling or therapy could feel especially cathartic this week.
The Jupiter-Saturn square on the 24th highlights tension between your sector of intimacy and shared resources (Jupiter in Gemini) and creativity or romance (Saturn in Pisces). You may feel torn between focusing on deepening a specific connection and keeping things light and playful. This transit asks you to find harmony by honoring both your need for passion and your desire for stability.
Next week’s Capricorn new moon will activate your sector of communication, making it the perfect time to express yourself with clarity and confidence. If there are conversations you’ve been putting off, the dark-of-the-moon period this weekend invites you to be honest with yourself about where the resistance is coming from and what you can do to overcome it.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius, the week begins with the last quarter moon in Libra in your sector of friendships and social networks. Are you feeling drained by certain connections or are you truly aligned with your chosen community? This lunar phase asks you to reflect on who brings harmony into your life and who disrupts your peace. Let go of relationships that feel one-sided or inauthentic.
The Jupiter-Saturn square on the 24th brings tension between your partnerships (your ruler Jupiter, currently in Gemini) and your home life (Saturn in Pisces). You might feel pulled between prioritizing your relationships and tending to your personal sanctuary. This transit encourages you to be honest about your limits and take care of your inner world before extending energy outward.
As we approach next week’s Capricorn new moon in your sector of money and self-worth, you’re likely reflecting on your financial goals for 2025. Whether it’s saving, investing or earning more, take time this weekend to be honest about your own self-sabotaging tendencies when it comes to cultivating the financial security you desire. The first step is to admit which habits have to end; the next step is holding yourself accountable for making wiser, more sustainable choices.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, as the week begins, the last quarter moon in Libra illuminates your sector of career and reputation, asking you to take stock of your professional wins and lessons from the past six months. Are you on the path that truly aligns with your values, or are you chasing goals that don’t fulfill you? This lunar phase helps you recalibrate your ambitions.
The Jupiter-Saturn square on the 24th impacts your wellness (Jupiter in Gemini) and communication (Saturn in Pisces) sectors. You may feel stretched thin between managing daily responsibilities and speaking your truth. This transit reminds you to prioritize rest and create boundaries that protect your mental health while allowing you to show up authentically.
Next week we’ll experience the Capricorn new moon on the 30th, which will be your personal reset button for 2025. But this weekend may have you feeling vulnerable, like a snake shedding its skin, so tread lightly when it comes to any social outings you’re invited to. It may be best to indulge in hibernation as you await your lunar rebirth.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, the week begins with the last quarter moon in Libra activating your sector of expansion and higher learning. Are you ready to let go of limiting beliefs that have kept you playing small? This lunar phase encourages you to broaden your horizons and reflect on how you’ve grown intellectually and spiritually over the past six months.
The Jupiter-Saturn square on the 24th highlights tension between your creativity or romantic life (Jupiter in Gemini) and finances (Saturn in Pisces). You might feel caught between indulging in your passions and maintaining financial discipline. This transit asks you to find balance by aligning your creative pursuits with practical goals.
Next week’s Capricorn new moon will light up your sector of healing and closure, urging you to tie up loose ends before the new year begins. Whether it’s emotional baggage or unfinished projects, this weekend’s dark-of-the-moon period helps you create space for new opportunities by letting go of the old.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, this week’s last quarter moon in Libra highlights your sector of intimacy and shared resources, making it a time to reflect on what you give and receive in relationships. Are your partnerships balanced, or are you overextending yourself? This lunar phase encourages you to create harmony by addressing any lingering imbalances with honesty and compassion.
The Jupiter-Saturn square on the 24th impacts your home life (Jupiter in Gemini) and your personal identity (Saturn in your sign). You may feel pulled between focusing on your inner world and stepping into your power externally. This transit invites you to honor your growth by creating a foundation that supports your aspirations without compromising your authenticity.
As we approach next week’s Capricorn new moon on the 30th, you’re reflecting on your friendships and social networks, while being honest about moments when you may not have shown up for others the way you would’ve liked. Instead of being too harsh on yourself about it, use this weekend’s dark-of-the-moon period to be clear about ways you’ll improve for the better with the help of next week’s new moon. Give yourself grace in the process as you’re evolving every day, and not necessarily always in a linear way.
