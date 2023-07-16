Your Horoscope This Week: July 16 to July 22, 2023

Leo, Monday’s Cancer new moon highlights your sector of healing and spirituality, making you feel more vulnerable than you’re used to. The new moon harmonizes with Mars in Virgo, helping bring softness and structure to your life. Think back to how much you’ve changed since the end of May 2023, when Mars was about to enter your sign. It may feel like it’s been lifetimes since then. This new moon week is about celebrating how much you’ve grown, especially now that the lunar nodes are shifting to the Aries-Libra axis for a year and a half. Venus begins its six-week retrograde through your sign on the 22nd, and you’ll be very much attuned to this transit, as people from your past are likely to surface and demand your attention. Be discerning of who deserves to be in your orbit and why. With Mercury, the planet of communication, now in your sign, don’t be surprised if you hear your name in other people’s mouths much more often this week. You’re the cosmic favorite right now, and while some people are likely to be happy for you, this energy also attracts your share of haters. It’s the name of the game. Know yourself and trust yourself through any perceived drama and let your actions speak for themselves.