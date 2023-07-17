Your Horoscope This Week: July 16 to July 22, 2023

Monday’s Cancer new moon will help you set clear intentions for where you see yourself six months from now. With the North Node entering Aries on July 17th for the next year and a half, your sector of community and social networks is receiving a cosmic boost — this is a great time for tapping into your friendship groups for divine opportunities. Take your time when decision-making though, as Mars, the planet of action, is in your fellow Mercury-ruled sign of Virgo on the 10th for the next five weeks. You’d benefit from pacing yourself when making domestic decisions. You may feel inspired to renovate, relocate, or redecorate, but if you try to take on too much at once you’ll feel overwhelmed and won’t commit to seeing the project through. Instead, break any home-related endeavours down into smaller, actionable items, and you’ll feel motivated to keep the momentum going.