Happy holidays, everyone! Venus in Capricorn connects with the Nodes of Destiny on December 19 and Uranus retrograde in Taurus on December 22, awakening our romantic senses as we make fated decisions in love.
Jupiter re-enters Aries on December 20; at this time we will begin to explore ourselves and our desires. The sun enters Capricorn on the 21st, bringing a new season with its planetary ingress. The following day, the sun and Jupiter square off, boosting our egos and zest for life.
The Capricorn new moon on December 23 inspires us to see things in a different light and motivates us to manifest. Mercury in Capricorn and Neptune in Pisces harmonise on the 24th — so prepare to get teary-eyed and nostalgic on Christmas Eve.