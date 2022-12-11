Your Horoscope This Week: December 11th To 17th, 2022

Although the week ahead starts off on a foggy note, we will be able to ground ourselves by the weekend and make sense of the events in our lives that are unfolding.
The Sagittarius sun harmonizes with Saturn in Aquarius on the 12th by bringing structure to our lives. Two days later, dreamy Neptune ignites the sun with the opposite energy — making us feel confused and unsure of how to proceed in every situation.
However, Mercury in Capricorn’s connection with the North Node of Destiny in Taurus will give us clarity in the direction and path we should follow — especially when December 17th’s unconventional alliance between Mercury and Uranus in Taurus shows us new ways to attain our goals.