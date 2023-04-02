Ready for the final full moon before eclipse and retrograde season begins? Monday the 6th, the Libra full moon lights up the skies, helping humanity integrate greater harmony, equilibrium, and imagination into our lives.
This lunation marks a period of culmination concerning events that took place during the Libra new moon in September 2022. We’d all benefit from taking time to honor the way we’ve evolved these past six months. The Virgo moon encourages us to choose the simpler route when decision-making.
Mercury shifts into Taurus on the 3rd, adding structure and sensuality to our communication styles. When you combine this transit with Mars’ presence in the emotionally resilient sign of Cancer, we may be feeling more tender and vulnerable on the outside, while pretending to have it all together on the outside. By the time the Libra full moon strikes the morning of the 6th, our self-protective guards will most likely have fallen down.
In the aftermath of the full moon, we’ll start to feel Mercury retrograde’s pre-shadow period, as the next Mercury retrograde begins the 21st of April. This weekend, we’d benefit from keeping our schedules low-key while allowing our intuitive awareness to be strengthened by the Scorpio moon.