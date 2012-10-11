How much do we love Vince? Let us count the ways: The brand's classic pieces are more than perfect for fall layering — don't even get us started on those cashmere sweaters. The downtown-chic brand always knocks it out of the park, and now, we're getting the chance to shop the entire fall '12 collection in person.
Georgetown mainstay Hu's Wear will be hosting a trunk show for the line this weekend, with Vince team members on hand to help you customize your wardrobe. Plus, for fashion fiends who show up early, the shop will be giving away special scarves with all purchases. We can't think of a better way to overload our closets.
When: Friday, October 12, and Saturday, October 13, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, October 13, from noon to 5.
Where: Hu's Wear, 2906 M Street NW; 202-342-2020.
Photo: Courtesy of Hu's Wear
