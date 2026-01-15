Buckle Up! Venus In Aquarius Is Going To Be A Bumpy Ride
As expected, Venus in Aquarius is going to shake up our world in unpredictable and erratic ways — so buckle up because the ride is about to get bumpy from January 17th to February 10th. The planet of social connections and romance is often more methodical, open-minded, and progressive when it comes to the last Air sign of the zodiac — and that's not a bad thing.
During this time, relationships can become unconventional, which means that we're more open to seeking different qualities in a partner or making advances towards commitment in unique ways. Fundamentally, we are looking to connect with like-minded people, while also enjoying debates and meetings with opposing views. Basically, it’s not a boring transit!
Venus in Aquarius is going to share a harsh aspect with Uranus retrograde in Taurus. The square between both planets is going to be wild because we’ll wish to relinquish relationships or friendships that don't appeal to us anymore. The caveat is that we will probably want to get back together with these people several times in between the end of Venus in Aquarius's stint, so don't say words or be a part of actions that you can't take back or apologize for. The situationship you’ve been a part of might end on your accord, only for you to send a late-night text days later to reignite it. The back and forth might be dizzying, but it’s par for the course. Also, think twice before blocking or unfollowing. The same applies here, too.
Take note: Venus in Aquarius is bringing healing energy, too. Although we are going to feel like we’re on a roller coaster ride throughout the journey, we are gaining knowledge and help from the community and world at large to help us mend our wounds and trauma. It is a glorious time to seek advice and wisdom from others to get clarity on what we want to focus on and grow. If we pay tribute to those who've inspired and motivated us, we will pay the sentiment forward and gain insight that we can spread to others.
Remember the water bearer takes great joy from imparting its knowledge to the universe and assisting those it cares about. The caveat is that they have an aloof way of showing it. The reason is that Aquarius is the watery part of Air, so it has the emotion and intuition that all water signs possess, and they express it straightforwardly and concisely, like an Air sign. If you're looking for declarations of love, this isn't the time for that. But if you're looking for companionship, loyalty, flirtations, and camaraderie, then Venus in Aquarius will aid you in that capacity.
A great place to meet a potential romantic partner is on dating apps. Venus in Aquarius is a tech-savvy individual, making it an ideal spot for those seeking love. Rather than spend a night on the town with a friend or significant other, take that cash and donate it to a philanthropic organization that is meaningful to you.
Important Astrological Dates:
January 17th: Venus enters Aquarius, pushing us to be demure and logical when it comes to our affections.
January 19th: Venus forms a conjunction with Pluto in Aquarius, spicing up our desires and jealousies. Arguments are popping off due to triangular situations and power struggles. The temperature may be cold outside, but that is not the case behind closed doors.
February 4th: Venus in Aquarius harmonizes with the centaur Chiron in Aries, urging us to evolve our bodies, minds, and spirits. We hold the key to our own healing.
February 8th: Venus in Aquarius squares Uranus retrograde in Taurus, allowing us to break out of unhealthy or stagnant situations that are holding us back from living our most authentic lives.
February 10th: Venus swims into Pisces for the next few weeks, allowing us to accept others and ourselves for who we truly are — no strings attached.
