Buckle Up! Venus In Aquarius Is Going To Be A Bumpy Ride

Venus in Aquarius is going to share a harsh aspect with Uranus retrograde in Taurus. The square between both planets is going to be wild because we’ll wish to relinquish relationships or friendships that don't appeal to us anymore. The caveat is that we will probably want to get back together with these people several times in between the end of Venus in Aquarius's stint, so don't say words or be a part of actions that you can't take back or apologize for. The situationship you’ve been a part of might end on your accord, only for you to send a late-night text days later to reignite it. The back and forth might be dizzying, but it’s par for the course. Also, think twice before blocking or unfollowing. The same applies here, too.