We know Chicago is a hotbed for major fashion talent (Creatures of the Wind, anyone?), so we love ogling (and supporting) all the emerging designers our city has to offer. The prestigious School of the Art Institute of Chicago is well-known for pumping out some major rising stars, and now, you can get a chance to see their duds before they make it big.
The school has teamed up with United Colors of Benetton to produce The White Dress Project, a design initiative curated by SAIC's fashion department chair Nick Cave. Design students have created breathtaking dresses — done all in white, of course — that complement Benetton's fall '12 collection. The goods will be on display at the Benetton flagship through October 11, so you can "ooh" and "ahh" to your heart's content.
Photo: Courtesy of United Colors of Benetton
