The school has teamed up with United Colors of Benetton to produce The White Dress Project, a design initiative curated by SAIC's fashion department chair Nick Cave. Design students have created breathtaking dresses — done all in white, of course — that complement Benetton's fall '12 collection. The goods will be on display at the Benetton flagship through October 11, so you can "ooh" and "ahh" to your heart's content.