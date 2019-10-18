16 Oddly Specific Advent Calendars To Give This Season

It's hard to believe that it's been a whole decade since Apple's now-iconic (and heavily parodied) "There's an app for that," commercials revolutionized what we knew the then third generation iPhone (feel old yet?) was capable of. Well, thanks to the internet, "there's an advent calendar for that," is now a bonafide thing — and we have the offbeat picks to prove it.
Advent calendars are great for many reasons: Mainly, you get to open them up at the beginning of December, and assuming you don't go the instant gratification route and open all of the days' worth of goodies at once, you get to enjoy an entire month's worth of presents on the daily. (What could be better, right?) And despite the fact that they're usually a higher-priced item, they can actually be a great value if you're looking to share your gifts, or if you're looking to try a variety of products from one brand.
However, in 2019, advent calendars aren't just reserved for festive chocolates; from hot sauce to sex toys (yep!), we've rounded up 16 of the best, oddly specific advent calendars to shop this holiday season.
