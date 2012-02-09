A mecca for the discerning man with a hankering for heritage-inspired Americana style, Unionmade has been called the best menswear shop...in the world. From tailored shirts to quality leather-goods (menswear standard-bearers like Filson, Penfield, and Gitman Vintage fill the racks), this shop is great for rugged-chic boys and those who love them. (And, don’t forget to check out the apothecary that carries independent and cult-favorites like Aesop or Baxter of California).
Photos: Courtesy of Unionmade Goods.
