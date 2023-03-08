The 10 Best Travel Pillows To Level Up Your Next Flight

Trying to fall asleep on a flight is not an easy feat: Unexpected turbulence, cabin announcements, and — the worst — an inconsiderate passenger nearby are just a few elements that can disturb your resting pattern. Combined with the discomfort of being stuck in a tiny seat, you're lucky to get a few minutes of shut-eye, if at all.
"When we are in a new environment, our brains are fundamentally on high alert, scanning your new environment, and processing new sounds and smells," says Dr. Rebecca Robbins, a sleep researcher and co-author of Sleep for Success!. "This orientation can limit the sleep you get while away from home."
Achieving quality sleep on a plane takes patience, practice, and some helpful travel accessories designed for maximum comfort. A travel pillow to provide support is crucial in this case. If you think that any generic pillow from a local discount store would do, you'd be terribly mistaken. With some useful pointers from Dr. Robbins, we've compiled the best travel pillows on the market, so you can wake up from a long-haul flight without a sore neck.
