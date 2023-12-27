This Beginner’s Suction Vibrator Sent Me On A Poignant (& Pleasurable) Journey Of Self-Reflection

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Whenever Tracy's Dog releases a new vibrator, I swear my clit starts tingling — like it can sense a disturbance in the sexual universe. This makes sense since each one of its vibrators I've tried has thoroughly rocked my world. When it comes to clitoral stimulation, and specifically suction vibrators, the people over at Tracy's Dog are no slouches, and there's a reason its customers' outlandishly pleased reviews have gone viral. It really is that good (have I mentioned I blacked out from pleasure twice during prior experiences???). So, as my last review before I sign off for the new year, I jumped at the chance to try the brand's newest release, a clit vibrator specifically advertised as the "perfect first toy for those who may be hesitant or reserved." Given its description, I expected my experience to be a smooth and tame sendoff into 2024.
Boy, was I an idiot.
Whenever Tracy's Dog releases a new vibrator, I swear my clit starts tingling — like it can sense a disturbance in the sexual universe. This makes sense since each one of its vibrators I've tried has thoroughly rocked my world. When it comes to clitoral stimulation, and specifically suction vibrators, the people over at Tracy's Dog are no slouches, and there's a reason its customers' outlandishly pleased reviews have gone viral. It really is that good (have I mentioned I blacked out from pleasure twice during prior experiences???). So, as my last review before I sign off for the new year, I jumped at the chance to try the brand's newest release, a clit vibrator specifically advertised as the "perfect first toy for those who may be hesitant or reserved." Given its description, I expected my experience to be a smooth and tame sendoff into 2024.
Boy, was I an idiot.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Like all Tracy's Dog toys, the Flowliper (I know, the toys' names are wild, and that's something we all just have to accept, okay?) came boxed in a discreet black package that made it feel much more luxurious than its reasonable price tag. And the toy itself is quite aesthetic as well. If you're familiar with the brand already, I'd say it's most similar in size and feel to the P. Cat sucking vibrator. Except where the P. Cat is pretty much a one-and-done situation, Flowliper is extremely customizable. In the box along with the toy are three different heads — one round, one oval, and one protruding "tapping" shape. I affixed the oval suction head, which I feel is most compatible with my own clit, but I did enjoy that I had options for personalization.
However, when I sat back to actually use the toy, I was pretty perplexed.
However, when I sat back to actually use the toy, I was pretty perplexed.
While many beginner sex toys market themselves as a one-button, maybe-three-vibration-intensities-at-best kind of deal, the Flowliper is different. Among the toys' new features are a three-light battery gauge (so as not to burn out while you're in the middle of things), as well as a backwards button, so you don't have to scroll through all ten suction modes over and over to reach the one you want. Sounds good in theory, right?
While I figured out what was the on/off button fairly quickly (it looks like all TD's other models), it took a bit of research to figure out what the other buttons did. I'm not even kidding when I tell you that I had my pants down, ready to go when I started playing with the buttons and confused myself to the point that I had to reach for my phone and go to the website to tell me what the hell all the controls were with my legs splayed, just waiting in the wind. All I wanted was to start with one smooth suction intensity that wasn't patterned to help me warm up with. So my biggest piece of advice? Learn exactly what settings you want and have them ready BEFORE pulling your pants off, okay? But once you figure them out, it's definitely a ride worth taking.
While I figured out what was the on/off button fairly quickly (it looks like all TD's other models), it took a bit of research to figure out what the other buttons did. I'm not even kidding when I tell you that I had my pants down, ready to go when I started playing with the buttons and confused myself to the point that I had to reach for my phone and go to the website to tell me what the hell all the controls were with my legs splayed, just waiting in the wind. All I wanted was to start with one smooth suction intensity that wasn't patterned to help me warm up with. So my biggest piece of advice? Learn exactly what settings you want and have them ready BEFORE pulling your pants off, okay? But once you figure them out, it's definitely a ride worth taking.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
With my one smooth suction intensity ready to go, I finally grabbed some lube and went to town (you don't have to, but it's always recommended). Because of my initial confusion and time spent going through the settings, I feel like I lost a lot of my initial excitement. Due to the stress and frustration I experienced, my arousal could not have been lower. It's a testament to TD's incredible suction technology that I started getting aroused again nearly immediately. That's when I decided to start exploring through the settings.
What I learned quickly as I browsed through the settings of patterns is that the unique pulse patterns I had been initially annoyed with actually serve an important purpose. Flowliper offers a unique approach to how to think of a "beginner" vibe. The reason the toy was designed with such wild patterns is to help first-time sex toy users with vulvas discover exactly what kinds of sensations and stimulation they prefer. In fact, right there on the website's description, in black and white it reads: "Flowliper is designed to ignite your senses, not necessarily make you come, so there are no expectations or pressure, just pure fun and joy."
As an experienced sex toy user who knows exactly what she wants from a toy, I'd forgotten that so much of the fun of using one for the first time is self-exploration and discovery. Orgasming is great, but it's only a small part of pleasure. Orgasms are the finish line to an extremely long and pleasurable journey. And figuring out what sensory experiences make your body tick and writhe and twitch... that should be just as important. And it should definitely be fun! I'd forgotten that masturbation isn't a race. It's not a sprint nor a marathon — sometimes it's just a leisurely stroll to enjoy the nice weather outside. With how many unique toys I have in my rotation and how masturbation has become a part of my work life, it'd been a long while since I'd felt that way. And I appreciated this toy for reminding me again. Oh, and once I got through playing with the wide array of stimuli, my resulting orgasm was pretty damn good, too.
So, despite the overly complicated control panels, I have to give Tracy's Dog props. I think this would make a great first toy for anyone who is more reserved or unsure about what kind of pleasure they want. And if you're someone who wants to rediscover that part of your sexual journey, I highly recommend it, too.
What I learned quickly as I browsed through the settings of patterns is that the unique pulse patterns I had been initially annoyed with actually serve an important purpose. Flowliper offers a unique approach to how to think of a "beginner" vibe. The reason the toy was designed with such wild patterns is to help first-time sex toy users with vulvas discover exactly what kinds of sensations and stimulation they prefer. In fact, right there on the website's description, in black and white it reads: "Flowliper is designed to ignite your senses, not necessarily make you come, so there are no expectations or pressure, just pure fun and joy."
As an experienced sex toy user who knows exactly what she wants from a toy, I'd forgotten that so much of the fun of using one for the first time is self-exploration and discovery. Orgasming is great, but it's only a small part of pleasure. Orgasms are the finish line to an extremely long and pleasurable journey. And figuring out what sensory experiences make your body tick and writhe and twitch... that should be just as important. And it should definitely be fun! I'd forgotten that masturbation isn't a race. It's not a sprint nor a marathon — sometimes it's just a leisurely stroll to enjoy the nice weather outside. With how many unique toys I have in my rotation and how masturbation has become a part of my work life, it'd been a long while since I'd felt that way. And I appreciated this toy for reminding me again. Oh, and once I got through playing with the wide array of stimuli, my resulting orgasm was pretty damn good, too.
So, despite the overly complicated control panels, I have to give Tracy's Dog props. I think this would make a great first toy for anyone who is more reserved or unsure about what kind of pleasure they want. And if you're someone who wants to rediscover that part of your sexual journey, I highly recommend it, too.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“
Masturbation isn't a race. It's not a sprint nor a marathon — sometimes it's just a leisurely stroll to enoy the weather.
charlotte lewis, R29 sexual health & WEllness writer
”
If that doesn't tickle your fancy, please direct your attention to Tracy's Dog's Christmas sale. With up to 50% off some of the brand's best clitoral vibrators (many of which we've reviewed and loved!), you can't go wrong.