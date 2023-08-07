I’m A Therapist & I Spent $700 On Self Care This Week

7 a.m. — I wake up, take my vitamins, and eat an oat bar and egg bite. I’m dragging a bit this morning and am feeling bleh about my 8 a.m. appointment (the patient himself is absolutely lovely, it always just takes me a minute to get into early morning appointments!). But, we both wake up a bit as it goes along (thanks, coffee!) and have a good session. Afterwards — and this is a treat for me — I head to a 90-minute deep-tissue massage. But, as the masseuse warned me at the beginning, it didn’t exactly feel like a treat. She gave me options to back down the intensity as appropriate, but I knew that in order to get the structural help I needed, I needed to let her do her thing, which involved putting her entire body weight into the knotted areas in my legs and back. It was super painful, but did feel restorative afterwards. $260