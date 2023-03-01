Finally, Supergoop! Is Launching Unseen Sunscreen For Your Body

The world wasn’t ready when Supergoop! launched Unseen Sunscreen back in 2018. The formula was everything we knew a sunscreen not to be: For starters, it was clear and gel-like, not optic white, thick, and made to break you out. There was no detectable scent, and it disappeared into skin leaving behind only an invisible shield from UV rays. Five years later, the beloved SPF brand is coming for all of our necks… and arms…and legs... because Supergoop! is launching a body version of Unseen Sunscreen, people, and we got the exclusive first scoop.
"I’m not sure I was quite prepared for just exactly how successful Unseen would be, because it really has been such a year-after-year hit! But at the same time, we knew we were signing ourselves up for the very best when we decided to formulate this one," Holly Thaggard, founder of Supergoop!, tells Refinery29. "The overwhelmingly positive reception gave me even more confidence in our mission and what it was that we set out to do over 15 years ago: to change the way the world thinks about sunscreen."
If you're not familiar with the original Unseen Sunscreen, here's what you need to know: Picture a mattifying makeup primer, but with SPF 40 and zero white cast. When adapting the formula for skin below the neck, Supergoop! set out to make a few key modifications: "It was important during the development of Unseen Sunscreen Body that the formula offered the same texture that our customers came to know and love," Sofia Gracia, VP of Product Development at Supergoop!, tells Refinery29. "Our all-new [Unseen Body] formula comes in a silkier, more glide-able gel that spreads easily for quick application on the body."
At first feel, Unseen Sunscreen and Unseen Body are pretty similar. However, the body formula feels less dry to the touch compared to the face version — which makes sense, since Unseen Body includes hydrating ingredients like olive leaf & fruit extracts and plant-derived emollients to nourish and retain moisture on the skin.
As someone with medium-olive skin (which tans very easily and never burns), even I've gotten bummed out with body SPF that results in a white cast, and I know that is nothing in comparison to what people with deep and dark skin tones have to deal with. I also hate it when sunscreen leaves an oily stain on car seats, clothing, or swimsuits, so I was thrilled to discover Unseen Sunscreen Body was incredible at not leaving a greasy trace. (Another plus: I swear it made my tattoos look more vibrant and refreshed while also shielding them from the sun.)
At $42 for a 3.4 fluid-ounce tube, it's definitely on the pricey end of sunscreens compared to what you can find from mass brands. While the OG Unseen Sunscreen for your face isn't that much cheaper (a 1.7 fluid-ounce tube is $38, and a 2.5 fluid-ounce value-size tube is $48), the standard size can last you 2-3 months with daily use. While your mileage may vary, I would guess 3.4 fluid ounces of body sunscreen will be around 1-2 months of use, and only if you're using it for everyday coverage while doing things like taking a walk, not slathering it everywhere at the beach. (We'd recommend Supergoops!'s Play sunscreen for that). That said, if you're picky when it comes to sunscreen (or just want an everyday sunscreen for your bod that doesn't give you a white cast or make you feel like you're about to lay out poolside in all your greasy glory), consider it money well spent.
As Unseen Body joins the Unseen family of face and lip SPF, only time will tell what other invisible innovations are to come in the future. "We’re always excited to grow our SPF families, and it’s no different with Unseen," Thaggard tells us. "As I like to say, the best is yet to come."
