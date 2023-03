The vernal equinox has come and passed, the birds are singing their little 5 am songs, and we’ve had our first unseasonably warm and sunny day in the middle of a full week of rain: all positive indicators that spring is here. In my hometown, we literally march the city’s “ legendary harbinger of doom ” away in a giant parade, but most of the world just celebrates the welcome change of seasons with a good spring cleaning session — often followed, naturally, by restocking your closet and medicine cabinet with fresh new finds.