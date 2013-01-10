Although January starts with a bang, the month starts to lose its sizzle pretty quickly. The parties and post-holiday sales have ended, and the novelty of your New Year's resolution is starting to wear off. But don't reach for the Xanax just yet — we've got a natural pick-me-up to get you through the rest of the month. Shoe haven Simply Soles has launched its annual January Jubilee sale, where the online discounts on select shoes, bags, and accessories increase from 30% to as much as 80% as the weeks go by. Today through January 13, take 30% off; from Monday, January 14, January 20, the discount goes up to 40% off; and from Monday, January 21 through January 27, it's 80% off anything still in stock. We're eyeing the sleek Lillybee Gwyneth wedge pumps, the Pour La Victoire ankle booties, and every last pair of suede loafers from Coclico — what more could you need to round out your cold-weather shoe wardrobe? We're willing to bet that this is one gambler's sale you won't want to miss.
Photo: Courtesy of Simply Soles
Advertisement