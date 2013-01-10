Although January starts with a bang, the month starts to lose its sizzle pretty quickly. The parties and post-holiday sales have ended, and the novelty of your New Year's resolution is starting to wear off. But don't reach for the Xanax just yet — we've got a natural pick-me-up to get you through the rest of the month.Today through January 13, take 30% off; from Monday, January 14, January 20, the discount goes up to 40% off; and from Monday, January 21 through January 27, it's 80% off anything still in stock. We're eyeing the sleek Lillybee Gwyneth wedge pumps, the Pour La Victoire ankle booties, and every last pair of suede loafers from Coclico — what more could you need to round out your cold-weather shoe wardrobe? We're willing to bet that this is one gambler's sale you won't want to miss.