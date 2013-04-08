Spring has a way of bringing out our sweet tooth, especially when it comes to pops of candy color and light-as-whipped-cream pieces. For spring, Shoshanna has channeled that kid-in-a-candy-store vibe with sherbet-hued separates and floaty pastel frocks (but don't worry — there's still plenty of work-worthy pieces in the mix, too). This week, Urban Chic is hosting a trunk show for the spring '13 line, which will feature clothing and swimwear with that sorbet-like tang. Stop by on Thursday or Friday and save 15% on Shoshanna purchases while you sip champagne and chow down on FreshBakes treats inspired by the season's color palette. Pretty sweet, right?
When: Thursday, April 11, and Friday, April 12, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Urban Chic, 1626 Wisconsin Avenue NW; 202-338-5398.
Where: Urban Chic, 1626 Wisconsin Avenue NW; 202-338-5398.
Photos: Courtesy of Shoshanna
Advertisement