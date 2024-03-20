This Petite Clothing Subscription Box Changed The Way I Shop

There’s no better feeling than finding a piece of clothing that fits both your body type and style preferences just right. However, as a (barely) 5’2” petite shopper, that generally hasn’t been the easiest thing for me to accomplish; pants in my waist size tend to be so long that they grace the floor, while shirts meant to be crop tops hit my stomach in awkward, unflattering ways. As a result, I often end up shopping in the teen sections of stores, which can feel embarrassing (I’m 30!), or paying to get my clothes tailored, which can be expensive. A few years ago, though, I discovered Short Story, a clothing subscription service designed specifically for petite women.
The company was founded in 2019 by Isabella Sun, after the 5’1” CEO realized that over half of all American women are considered petite (5’4” and under) but that options for well-fitting clothing were seriously limited. To rectify the problem, Sun worked with a team of in-house designers to create and test an assortment of trendy, well-made clothing and accessories for petite bodies, offering everything from tops to dresses to shorts to blazers in sizes 00 to 20P.
The way it works: Shoppers fill out a thorough “style profile” quiz in which they describe their color, material, fit, and price preferences, and give any notes about specific items they’re looking for. Short Story’s team of stylists then review the profile and curate a personalized selection of five items that get shipped to you. Once you get your box, you only pay for the pieces you decide to keep (plus a $25 styling fee that gets credited towards those items), and send back anything you don’t (at no extra charge) using the included return packaging. You can also pause, change, or cancel your subscription at any time without penalty.
Having never paid for a clothing subscription service before, I was intrigued but not too hopeful. But after seeing how detailed the style profile quiz was, I felt optimistic that the curated pieces would be up my alley — and once I got my box just a few days later, I became totally confident that I’d made the right choice.
Every piece in my first box was perfect, curated exactly to my size and taste. I’d mentioned in my quiz that I was looking for some elevated basics, so my stylist included a pair of straight-leg cropped blue jeans (no hemming needed), a cropped white knit top, and a cozy gray bodysuit, all of which I’ve gotten dozens of uses out of since. I also wrote that I like wearing crop tops and high-waisted bottoms together, so my stylist included a gorgeous high-waisted floral A-line skort that pairs great with the white shirt and so many other tops. Last but not least, because it was the beginning of summer, she added a flowy printed romper that’s ideal for outdoor parties, barbecues, and strolls through the city. Each item fell into the price range I’d specified (between $30 to $100, depending on the type of clothing), and was made from high-quality fabrics that wouldn’t fall apart after just a few wears. I happily kept every piece.
All in all, it was the easiest and most fun shopping experience I’d had in ages — which is why I decided to subscribe for a new box every few months, so I could gradually fill my closet with more petite-friendly pieces. As my clothing wants and needs change, I update my style quiz accordingly. For my most recent box, for instance, I asked for resort-ready clothes ahead of a spring Mexico vacation, and I received a super cute turquoise tank-and-skirt set, a pair of soft knit shorts, and a beautiful maxi dress, among other great items.
Of course, like any subscription service, Short Story doesn’t always get it 100 percent right; occasionally, I’ve had to send back a piece or two that isn’t quite my style or doesn’t fit exactly how I’d like. But by and large, using this styling service has been a game-changer, adding so much enjoyment and ease to my petite shopping experience. My next box comes in a month — I can’t wait to see what’s in it!