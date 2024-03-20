This Petite Clothing Subscription Box Changed The Way I Shop

The way it works: Shoppers fill out a thorough “style profile” quiz in which they describe their color, material, fit, and price preferences, and give any notes about specific items they’re looking for. Short Story’s team of stylists then review the profile and curate a personalized selection of five items that get shipped to you. Once you get your box, you only pay for the pieces you decide to keep (plus a $25 styling fee that gets credited towards those items), and send back anything you don’t (at no extra charge) using the included return packaging. You can also pause, change, or cancel your subscription at any time without penalty.