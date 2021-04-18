Miss Grass

Zzz – Hemp + Herb Minis For Sleep

$26.00

Calming CBD Hemp + Herb Pre-Rolls High chill without the trip. Miss Grass ZZZ is a relaxing blend of organic full-spectrum hemp flower and organic adaptogenic herbs specially formulated to make you feel super serene. Like a hug from a friend or a quiet night in, it’s the ideal smoke for anytime you crave restoration, release, and a dreamy state of tranquility. Non-intoxicating CBD, CBG, and terpenes combine with calming herbs like lavender, lemon balm, blue lotus, and skullcap to produce a smooth smoke in a mini pre-roll joint for a super laid-back mood.