Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
Zara
Zw The ’70s Shorts
$39.90
$25.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
SLIM FIT - HIGH RISE ZW SIGNATURE DENIM JEANS
Need a few alternatives?
& Other Stories
Relaxed Linen Shorts
BUY
£55.00
& Other Stories
Knix
Thigh Saver 6"
BUY
$36.00
Knix
Storets
Ruby Lounge Shorts
BUY
£27.00
Storets
Agolde
90's Hi Rise Loose Short
BUY
£145.00
Revolve
More from Zara
Zara
Dress With Contrasting Rib Trim
BUY
$22.99
$35.90
Zara
Zara
Tie Dye Flared Leggings
BUY
$25.99
$39.90
Zara
Zara
Cropped Vest With Lined Buttons
BUY
$29.99
$49.90
Zara
Zara
Striped Jacquard Dress
BUY
$22.99
$35.90
Zara
More from Shorts
Zara
Zw The '70s Shorts
BUY
$25.99
$39.90
Zara
Floerns
Print Drawstring Shorts
BUY
$18.99
Amazon
Amiliashp
Tank Top Short Jumpsuit
BUY
$17.99
Amazon
Sobrisah
Knit Bermuda Shorts
BUY
$36.99
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted