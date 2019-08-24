The Zuri Oversized Heated Faux Fur Throw utilizes state of the art secure comfort heated technology that adjusts the temperature of your throw based on overall temperature, spot temperatures and the ambient temperature of your room, ensuring a consistent flow of warmth. This unique technology also emits virtually no electromagnetic field emissions so that you can snuggle up with confidence. This throw is oversized, nearly a foot larger in the length and width compared to standard heated throws. The ultra-soft faux fur creates a cozy, comfortable throw.