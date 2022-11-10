Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hair Accessories
Lele Sadoughi
Zodiac Headband
$195.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lele Sadoughi
Need a few alternatives?
Cuddl Duds
Velour Ruched Headband
BUY
$18.75
$25.00
Kohl's
8 Other Reasons
Ashlee Set
BUY
$29.00
$48.00
8 Other Reasons
Ceremonia
The Frida Headband
BUY
$28.00
Ceremonia
Lele Sadoughi
Multicolor Knot Raffia Headband
BUY
$75.00
Neiman Marcus
More from Lele Sadoughi
Lele Sadoughi
Petunia Embellished Bucket Hat
BUY
$112.50
$225.00
The Shop by Shopbop
Lele Sadoughi
Tweed Visor
BUY
$80.00
Addison Bay
Lele Sadoughi
Multicolor Knot Raffia Headband
BUY
$75.00
Neiman Marcus
Lele Sadoughi
Jet Velvet Headband
BUY
$49.00
Lele Sadoughi
More from Hair Accessories
Lele Sadoughi
Zodiac Headband
BUY
$195.00
Lele Sadoughi
Cuddl Duds
Velour Ruched Headband
BUY
$18.75
$25.00
Kohl's
Ahoney
4-pack Checkered Hair Clips
BUY
$12.98
Amazon
H&M
Faux Leather Headband
BUY
$10.00
$14.99
H&M
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted