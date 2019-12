Aurate

We're really into symbolism and crafted this Zodiac Bracelet specially for you. You do you. Our Zodiac Bracelet is your astrological sign cast from gold vermeil suspended on a delicate chain that'll add a little decadence to your wrist. Just a reminder to stay true to your love for modern design, ultra-chic aesthetic and especially to yourself.