Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Forever 21
Zipped Clear Stiletto Boots
$39.90
$26.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Forever 21
A pair of clear boots featuring a metallic trim, zip-front design, a peep toe, a heel cutout, and a stiletto heel.
Featured in 1 story
8 Accessory Trends To Know This Spring
by
Georgia Murray
Need a few alternatives?
Burberry
Glossed-rubber Rain Boots
$375.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Brother Vellies
Red Calf Unity Boot
$750.00
from
Brother Vellies
BUY
Zara
Sateen High Heel Boots
$99.90
$69.98
from
Zara
BUY
Dolce Vita
Jimmy Otk Boots
$150.00
from
Dolce Vita
BUY
More from Forever 21
Forever 21
Tote Bag Graphic Tote Bag
$9.90
from
Forever 21
BUY
Forever 21
Strappy Jelly Sandals
£11.00
from
Forever 21
BUY
Forever 21
Ruched Crop Top
$22.00
from
Forever 21
BUY
Forever 21
Faux Patent Leather Thong Sandals
£9.00
from
Forever 21
BUY
More from Boots
Universal Thread
Indie Heeled Booties
$34.99
from
Target.com
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Aviate Leather Biker Boots
$127.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Wild Print High-top Sneaker
C$60.00
C$34.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
No7
Laboratories Resurfacing Skin Paste Mask
C$28.00
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted