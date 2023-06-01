Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
Skims
Zip-up Swim Shorts
$68.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Skims
Need a few alternatives?
Skims
Zip-up Swim Shorts
BUY
$68.00
Skims
Browns
Brown Weekend Sun Striped Bikini Top
BUY
$124.00
Browns
Angerella
Vintage High Waisted Bikini Set
BUY
$31.44
$36.99
Amazon
Cupshe
Floral Print Twist Bralette & Spliced High Waist Bikini
BUY
$29.99
cupshe
More from Skims
Skims
Velour Wrap Robe
BUY
$64.00
$128.00
Nordstrom
Skims
Fits Everybody Lace Slip Dress
BUY
$68.00
Skims
Skims
Cotton Logo Tank
BUY
$38.00
Skims
Skims
Cotton Jersey Mock Neck Tank
BUY
$36.00
Skims
More from Swimwear
TomboyX
Swim Triangle Top - Black
BUY
$49.00
TomboyX
BesserBay
Women Surf Shirt Short Sleeve Rash Guard
BUY
£24.99
Amazon
Land's End
Chlorine Resistant High Neck Upf 50 Tankini Top
BUY
£37.45
Land's End
Peony
Brown Weekend Sun Striped Bikini Top
BUY
£110.00
Browns
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted