Zemalia

Zemalia Rabbit Vibrators Clitoris G-spot Stimulators – 10 Vibrations + One Click To Orgasm Vibes Dildo With Heating Function For Women – Waterproof Rechargeable Quiet Private Adult Sex Toy,blue

$49.99 $29.99

Buy Now Review It

❤【Double Stimulation Vibrator+One Click Instant Orgasm 】-ZEMALIA Nikita combines clitoral and g-spot vibrator,the ergonomic design can perfectly stimulate your sensitive C point and G point at the same time.In addition, the rabbit also has an One Click Instant Orgasm Modes. Which can bring you the most authentic sexual stimulation in the shortest time. Powerful Vibrator maximizes your sexual pleasure , and help you achieve orgasm. There are so many exciting game options on you and your lover . ❤【Intelligent Heating Function】 —Unique heating couple vibrator heated to 40 degrees, and it makes to simulate human body temperature. The heat vibrator heats up inside and outside, same as performing with loved ones. It can effectively massage female g-spot, nipple stimulation , breast massage, anal stimulation, prostate massage to maximize your sexual pleasure, help you achieve orgasm. ❤【Eco-Friendly Silicone & Waterproof】 The rabbit vibrator is made of safe Eco- friendly silicone material,smooth skin feeling.IPX5 waterproof function,you use in the bathroom and bathtub, it can bring you different pleasures from the bedroom. ❤[Fully Rechargeable & Quiet ] This rabbit vibrator is easy charge with USB cable, 90 minutes of charge time and it can continuous use 60 more minutes.At the same time, the voice is very small, so you don’t have to worry about being embarrassed by others hearing it. ❤【Discreet Delivery】We promise to keep all the information of customers a secret and take discreet packaging to ensure privacy.