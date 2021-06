Reina Olga

Zebra-print Bikini

$186.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

Reina Olga zebra-print bikini Highlights white/black halterneck tie fastening triangle cup zebra print strap detailing side-tie bottoms stretch-design Be mindful to try on swimwear over your own garments. Made in Italy Composition lining: Polyamide 87%, Spandex/Elastane 13% outer: Polyamide 78%, Spandex/Elastane 22% washing instructions Hand Wash Designer Style ID: MIAMISETPRINTZEBRA