Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Skirts
Zara Campaign
Zara’s Biannual Campaign Collection Is About To Go Viral
£95.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
High-waist midi skirt with matching sequin appliqués and invisible side zip fastening.
Need a few alternatives?
& Other Stories
Cupro Midi Skirt
$42.99
from
eBay
BUY
Nicholas
Knit Pleated Skirt
$295.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
Nasty Gal
Get Your Sleek On Satin Bias Cut Plus Skirt
$30.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
Valencia & Vine
Tie Dye Skirt
£39.90
£25.99
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Zara Campaign
Zara Campaign
Leather Square Toe Heels
£99.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara Campaign
Jumpsuit With Pockets
£99.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara Campaign
Lace Top With Tie
£49.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara Campaign
Striped Shirt With Tie
£59.99
from
Zara
BUY
More from Skirts
Ori
The Asymmetric Pleated Skirt
$74.00
from
CoEdition
BUY
INC International Concepts
Spotted Asymmetrical Midi Skirt
$79.50
from
Macy's
BUY
COS
Short Wool Skirt
$115.00
from
COS
BUY
Zara SRPLS
Shrt 03
$79.90
from
Zara
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted