Yves Saint Laurent

Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Velvet Radical Lipstick

$62.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Iconic

Created with comfort as a number one priority. The Slim Velvet Radical was designed using the latest technological breakthroughs. Each element of the formulation was chosen by YSL Beauty’s labs with the utmost precision to give you all-day comfort without compromising on high quality, impactful colour. Designed perfectly for you with a lightweight feeling, long-lasting comfort, silky oils to moisturise your lips & slim square lipstick bullet stick. Give your lips what they deserve!