The Bouqs Co

Young Love

$64.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Bouqs Co

Go Wild. We updated the classic form of a leather valet tray in posh porcelain. In bold emerald, our Tiger Tray features a dangerously divine tiger rug shape that looks fab on an entryway table or as a bedside catchall for your precious jewels. Packaged in a nifty gift box, it makes a perfect hostess present (or pick-me-up for yourself). Item #22302