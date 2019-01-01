Rayo & Honey

Young Gifted & Black Pendent

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Rayo & Honey

To be young, gifted and black, Oh what a lovely precious dream To be young, gifted and black, Open your heart to what I mean In the whole world you know There are billion boys and girls Who are young, gifted and black, And that’s a fact! Young, gifted and black We must begin to tell our young There’s a world waiting for you This is a quest that’s just begun When you feel really low Yeah, there’s a great truth you should know When you’re young, gifted and black Your soul’s intact “To Be Young, Gifted and Black” by Nina Simone, inspired by her friend Lorraine Hansberry made from 100% 10oz cotton canvas machine stitched seaming on all sides with corresponding thread letters are black cut felt, affixed with heat hang string is cotton black bias tape with hand knotted loops on a oak hang stick. pennant measures 12.5 inches X 17inches not including hang string