FP Movement
You Got Served Set
$128.00$49.95
At Free People
Style No. 69649606; Color Code: 065 Designed for your next tennis match, this feminine set features a slim-fitting dress in a sleeveless style with matching shorties to keep you covered up. Fit: Formfitting dress and shorts, relaxed fit skirt, mini-length, stretchy fit Features: Soft fabrication, V-neckline, sleeveless, striped waistband, pleated detailing, shorts with pockets Why We <3 It: The perfect pair, this sporty set keeps you covered and feeling confident on the court.