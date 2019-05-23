Search
Products fromShopAccessoriesSunglasses & Eyewear
Gigi Hadid x Vogue Eyewear

Yola Sunglasses

$139.94
At Vogue Eyewear
Model Code: 0VO5211S W44/11 54-20 Front color: Black Lens color: Grey Gradient Frame material: Acetate Measurements: 54-20-140
Featured in 1 story
The Next Gigi Hadid X Vogue Eyewear Drop Is Here
by Eliza Huber