Yoda™ Cupid 3d Card

$15.00

A glowing green lightsaber™ is strung in a classic cupid's bow on the front of this ruby red card. Inside, a pop-up Yoda™ floats above a red and pink heart-spotted cloud. With laser-cut wings and the lightsaber-drawn bow, Yoda appears prepared to spread a message of love from above. The dreamy cotton candy pink illustrated background features the metropolis of Cloud City, a memorable galactic location for any fan of the film franchise. Inspiration: Our designer Kincso was immediately inspired to transform this Jedi Master for the Valentine's Day season. "It was only within a matter of minutes that the design team made the association between Yoda and a cherub," she said. However, designing the floating and flirty rendition of the iconic character wasn't without challenge. "I had some doubts because of the difficulty of working with human proportions in sliceform," Kincso explained. "But it's worked out, and now we have a mighty cupid." Occasions: Send Yoda Cupid to your master of matchmaking, your Star Wars™-obsessed partner or spouse, or to anyone who could use a love-fueled giggle. (Kincso is giving her card to her fiance: "I want him to know that I haven't yet entirely turned to the Dark Side.") Size: The Yoda™ Cupid pop up card is 5 inches wide by 7 inches tall. Quantity: One master-ful Lovepop with one blank envelope and the Lovepop Note, a little note card that slides out for your own personal touch.