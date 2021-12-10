DENGEN UO Exclusive

Product Sku: 62574793; Color Code: 045 Channel balance and nostalgia with this tufted cotton shag yin yang bath mat by DEGEN, created exclusively for Urban Outfitters. With flower petal scallop shaping at the edges accenting the cushy, high-pile design, it looks just as good by your shower as it does as an area rug in your living space. About DEGEN Knitting since the tender age of three, designer Lindsay Degen's namesake label DEGEN evolved from those precious moments making textiles with her grandmother. Crafty and concept-based, each eclectic piece is infused with personality and brought to life in Providence, RI. Content + Care - 100% Cotton - Machine wash - Imported Size - Dimensions: 24”dia