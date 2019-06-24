Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Junarose

Yellow Midi Dress Shirt

$69.00
At CoEdition
A midi shirt dress that brings you all the ease with an extra dash of floral patterned style. This collared dress comes with an elasticated waistband, making it the sweetest summer staple in your wardrobe.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Picks From Our Favorite New Online Stores
by Emily Ruane