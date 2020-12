Reebok by Pyer Moss

Yellow Logo Socks

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At SSENSE

Calf-high stretch knit cotton-blend socks in black. Logo graphic knit in multicolor at cuffs. Text knit in yellow at sole. Supplier color: Black/Yellow 64% cotton, 22% nylon, 12% polyester, 2% elastane. Imported.