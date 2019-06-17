Search
Products fromShopHandbagsCross-Body
Jacquemus

Yellow 'le Pitchou' Coin Pouch

$220.00$145.00
At SSENSE
Buffed leather pouch in yellow. Adjustable leather strap with self-tie fastening at top. Logo hardware at face. Zip closure. Tonal leather interior. Gold-tone hardware. Tonal stitching. Approx. 4.25" diameter. Leather. Made in Spain.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Of Ssense's Massive Summer Sale
by Emily Ruane